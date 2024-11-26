Left Menu

Teaching Hope: Aspirants Rally for Jobs in Kolkata

Over 1,000 primary teacher job aspirants rallied in Kolkata, demanding the state government initiate recruitment for numerous vacancies in state-aided schools. Participants, including Diploma in Elementary Education candidates, blocked traffic temporarily and pledged continued protests until all eligible candidates are employed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-11-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 16:27 IST
In a striking call for employment, more than 1,000 aspiring primary teachers took to the streets of Kolkata on Tuesday, demanding the state government initiate a recruitment drive to fill vacant teaching positions.

The demonstrators, including those who cleared the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in 2022, began their march from Sealdah, eventually halting traffic at the pivotal Dorina crossing for 15 minutes before heading to Rani Rasmoni Avenue for a sit-in protest.

Organized by the Prathamik TET Pass DLD Oikya Mancha, the aspirants vowed to continue their demonstrations until the state ensures recruitment for all eligible TET and Diploma in Elementary Education candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

