School Lunch Concerns: 22 Students Hospitalized in Telangana

In a concerning incident, 22 students from a government school in Telangana's Narayanpet district were hospitalized after experiencing headaches and stomach aches on Tuesday. The situation raised alarms about the midday meal served at the school, with officials now probing its potential link to the sudden student illnesses.

Authorities collected samples from both the school's lunch offerings and snacks procured from nearby shops for laboratory testing, as confirmed by the District Educational Officer. The investigation follows preliminary information that some affected students also consumed external bakery products.

This latest medical scare comes after a similar incident on November 20, when 17 students were also affected. Officials are continuing thorough investigations to determine the exact cause of the recurring health issues, maintaining an expanded focus to encompass all possible sources.

