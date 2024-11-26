School Lunch Concerns: 22 Students Hospitalized in Telangana
In Telangana's Narayanpet district, 22 students were hospitalized with headaches and stomach aches, suspected to be linked to their school lunch. Officials are investigating, while samples from outside snacks are also being tested. Previously, 17 students fell ill at the same school.
- Country:
- India
In a concerning incident, 22 students from a government school in Telangana's Narayanpet district were hospitalized after experiencing headaches and stomach aches on Tuesday. The situation raised alarms about the midday meal served at the school, with officials now probing its potential link to the sudden student illnesses.
Authorities collected samples from both the school's lunch offerings and snacks procured from nearby shops for laboratory testing, as confirmed by the District Educational Officer. The investigation follows preliminary information that some affected students also consumed external bakery products.
This latest medical scare comes after a similar incident on November 20, when 17 students were also affected. Officials are continuing thorough investigations to determine the exact cause of the recurring health issues, maintaining an expanded focus to encompass all possible sources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy at Patna Shelter Home: Food Poisoning Claims Lives
Tragedy Strikes Asha Grih: Two Dead in Patna Shelter Food Poisoning
Tragic Loss: Food Poisoning Claims Three Lives at Patna Shelter
Mystery Meal Leaves 30 Students Ill: Food Poisoning Suspected
NHRC Demands Answers: Tragic Food Poisoning at Bihar Shelter Home