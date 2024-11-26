Left Menu

School Lunch Concerns: 22 Students Hospitalized in Telangana

In Telangana's Narayanpet district, 22 students were hospitalized with headaches and stomach aches, suspected to be linked to their school lunch. Officials are investigating, while samples from outside snacks are also being tested. Previously, 17 students fell ill at the same school.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-11-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 22:08 IST
School Lunch Concerns: 22 Students Hospitalized in Telangana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning incident, 22 students from a government school in Telangana's Narayanpet district were hospitalized after experiencing headaches and stomach aches on Tuesday. The situation raised alarms about the midday meal served at the school, with officials now probing its potential link to the sudden student illnesses.

Authorities collected samples from both the school's lunch offerings and snacks procured from nearby shops for laboratory testing, as confirmed by the District Educational Officer. The investigation follows preliminary information that some affected students also consumed external bakery products.

This latest medical scare comes after a similar incident on November 20, when 17 students were also affected. Officials are continuing thorough investigations to determine the exact cause of the recurring health issues, maintaining an expanded focus to encompass all possible sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024