Bhopal: A New Frontier in Global Education
The 17th AUAP General Conference in Bhopal marks a historic event, uniting global education leaders to explore a paradigm shift in higher education with a focus on Indian values and global citizenship. Cultural performances celebrated India's rich heritage, underscoring the theme of interconnectedness.
Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, is hosting a significant event in global education, the 17th General Conference of the Association of Universities of Asia and the Pacific (AUAP), from November 18-20, 2024. Organized by Jagran Lakecity University, this prestigious conference is a first for India.
The conference features prominent figures from the field of education, including chancellors, vice chancellors, and global leaders from over 15 countries. Under the theme 'Paradigm Shift in Higher Education: Values for Life', the event was inaugurated by Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister, Dr. Mohan Yadav, who emphasized strategic thinking and cultural exchange.
Incoming AUAP President and JLU Chancellor, Mr. Hari Mohan Gupta, highlighted education rooted in Indian values and the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Key discussions also addressed global challenges like climate change and inequality, emphasizing lifelong learning for peace and sustainability.
