NBCC Secures Major Rs 316 Crore School Hostel Upgrade Project in Odisha

NBCC Ltd, a state-owned enterprise, announced on Wednesday that it has secured a significant contract valued at Rs 316 crore for upgrading school hostels in Odisha. This comes as part of a strategic initiative under the state sector scheme.

The contract has been awarded by the ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Department of the Odisha government. This project is a testament to NBCC's expertise in project management consultancy and the real estate sector.

NBCC's role will involve comprehensive upgrades to primary school hostels at various locations throughout the state. The initiative reflects the government's commitment to improving educational infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)