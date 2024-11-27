Left Menu

NBCC Secures Major Rs 316 Crore School Hostel Upgrade Project in Odisha

NBCC Ltd has won a Rs 316 crore contract to upgrade primary school hostels across Odisha. Awarded by the Odisha government's ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Department, the project falls under the state sector scheme, highlighting NBCC's role in project management consultancy and real estate.

Updated: 27-11-2024 13:55 IST
NBCC Secures Major Rs 316 Crore School Hostel Upgrade Project in Odisha
NBCC Ltd, a state-owned enterprise, announced on Wednesday that it has secured a significant contract valued at Rs 316 crore for upgrading school hostels in Odisha. This comes as part of a strategic initiative under the state sector scheme.

The contract has been awarded by the ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Department of the Odisha government. This project is a testament to NBCC's expertise in project management consultancy and the real estate sector.

NBCC's role will involve comprehensive upgrades to primary school hostels at various locations throughout the state. The initiative reflects the government's commitment to improving educational infrastructure.

