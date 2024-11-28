Puducherry Shuts Schools Amid Cyclone Threat
The Puducherry government announced the closure of all schools and colleges on November 29 and 30 due to heavy rains anticipated from Cyclone Fengal. This includes privately managed schools and those receiving government aid. Home Minister A Namassivayam confirmed the decision for both Puducherry and Karaikal regions.
The Puducherry government has declared the closure of all educational institutions in the union territory on November 29 and 30. The move comes as forecasts predict heavy rainfall from Cyclone Fengal over the Bay of Bengal.
Home Minister A Namassivayam announced to reporters that the closure will affect all schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal regions. The decision is aimed at ensuring the safety of students and staff amid the expected severe weather conditions.
The closure directive extends to privately managed and government-aided schools. Residents are advised to stay informed and heed safety warnings as the cyclone approaches.
