Educational Institutions in Manipur to Reopen Amid Tensions
The Manipur government announced the resumption of classes in schools and colleges in certain districts, following a 13-day closure caused by violence and the discovery of six bodies. Curfew is temporarily relaxed to allow residents to buy essential supplies. Ethnic tensions have led to significant casualties and displacement.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, the Manipur government declared that schools and colleges in the Imphal Valley districts and Jiribam will recommence classes from November 29, after a 13-day break. This pause had resulted from unrest and the horrific discovery of bodies in local rivers.
The Directorate of Education-Schools stated that all state schools, including government, aided, private, and central institutions, would resume normal schedules. Higher education institutions are set to follow suit starting Friday.
A separate government order has temporarily relaxed curfews from 5 am to 4 pm on Friday across five valley districts, allowing citizens to purchase essentials. Ethnic violence has caused over 250 deaths and displaced thousands since May 2022.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manipur
- schools
- colleges
- clashes
- resumption
- ethnic violence
- Imphal Valley
- Jiribam
- curfew
- education
ALSO READ
Total Shutdown in Imphal Valley Amid Rising Ethnic Tensions
Student-led Protests Erupt in Imphal Valley over Alleged Abductions
Tensions Rise in Imphal Valley Amid Discovery of Bodies in Jiribam
Alumni Demand Resumption of Felicitation Ceremonies at MGM Medical College
Justice March in Manipur: Rallying for Ethnic Violence Victims