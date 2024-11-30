Left Menu

US Universities Urge International Students to Return Before Trump's Inauguration

In anticipation of Donald Trump's presidential inauguration, MIT and other US universities have advised international students to return by January 19, 2025, amid concerns over potential immigration policies affecting their status. Institutions stress caution to prevent travel disruptions based on experiences from the previous Trump administration.

As Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th President of the United States approaches, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and several other universities have advised international students and employees to return from winter break by January 19, 2025. The advisory stems from apprehensions about possible immigration policy changes by the incoming administration, which may affect travel and visa processing times.

The reminder comes in light of Trump's previous administration's 2017 travel ban, which temporarily restricted entry to travelers from several countries. Although students with valid F-Visas, particularly those from India, which accounts for a significant number of the international student body, may not face immediate bans, those without documentation are urged to remain cautious, citing prior experiences.

Universities like Wesleyan and Yale have communicated similar recommendations through various channels, emphasizing caution amid uncertainties. While these advisories are preventive, students are encouraged to prepare for potential travel disruptions post-inauguration.

