Bihar Exam Scandal: Massive Malpractices Uncovered
The Bihar government canceled the community health officer recruitment exam following detection of widespread malpractices by the Economic Offences Unit. Thirty-seven individuals were arrested, including aspirants and exam centre staff, after unauthorized access and cheating were facilitated during the test.
The Bihar government canceled the community health officer recruitment exam on Monday after widespread irregularities were uncovered by the Economic Offences Unit. The Bihar State Health Society, responsible for conducting the test, announced that new dates will be set soon.
The exam took place across 12 online centers in Patna on Sunday, but a tip-off led to police apprehending 37 individuals. Those arrested include candidates, center employees, and IT managers, Deputy Inspector General (EOU) Manavjit Singh Dhillon revealed to reporters.
During the raid, police confiscated electronic devices, including laptops and mobile phones. Evidence showed that significant unauthorized access was given to a solver gang via proxy servers, enabling remote assistance in real-time question-solving. The investigation is ongoing, said officials.
