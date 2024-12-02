Igniting Innovation: Youths Urged to Propel India's Technological Future
ISRO chairman S Somanath encourages youth to engage in India's scientific advancements for global leadership. Speaking at IISF, he highlights the importance of pursuing careers in science and technology. The event promotes industry-academia collaboration and features technology transfer initiatives for sustainability.
- Country:
- India
In a fervent call to action, ISRO Chairman S Somanath has encouraged the nation's youth to dive into the world of scientific and technological innovation, positioning India as a future global leader. He urged the younger generation to build careers in science and technology to reinforce the nation's growth.
Speaking at the IIT-Guwahati-hosted India International Science Festival, Somanath engaged with school students, inspiring them to explore opportunities in space research. Industry-academia collaborations and knowledge-sharing sessions marked the event, aiming to cultivate creative, knowledge-based learning among students and educators.
The event also showcased the 'lab-to-life' initiative, with CSIR signing several MoUs to foster sustainability and technological progress. C Anandharamakrishnan highlighted young innovators' achievements in building rockets and satellites, emphasizing the commercial success on the horizon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ISRO
- science
- technology
- youth
- innovation
- leadership
- IISF
- education
- sustainability
- space research
ALSO READ
China and US: Navigating Tensions Amid Leadership Changes
Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation
CPHI and PMEC India Expo: Catalyzing Pharma Innovation and Sustainability
AIADMK Chief Slams DMK Leadership for Dynastic Politics
Politics and Morality: Naveen Patnaik Highlights Ethical Leadership Needs