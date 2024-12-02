Igniting Innovation: Youths Urged to Propel India's Technological Future

In a fervent call to action, ISRO Chairman S Somanath has encouraged the nation's youth to dive into the world of scientific and technological innovation, positioning India as a future global leader. He urged the younger generation to build careers in science and technology to reinforce the nation's growth.

Speaking at the IIT-Guwahati-hosted India International Science Festival, Somanath engaged with school students, inspiring them to explore opportunities in space research. Industry-academia collaborations and knowledge-sharing sessions marked the event, aiming to cultivate creative, knowledge-based learning among students and educators.

The event also showcased the 'lab-to-life' initiative, with CSIR signing several MoUs to foster sustainability and technological progress. C Anandharamakrishnan highlighted young innovators' achievements in building rockets and satellites, emphasizing the commercial success on the horizon.

