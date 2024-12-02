Left Menu

Trailblazing Medical Physics Course Launched at Swami Ram Himalayan University

Swami Ram Himalayan University has launched a new MSc course in medical physics, inaugurated by Dr. Vijay Dhasmana. This course, rare in North India, offers students in Uttarakhand and beyond the opportunity to gain skills necessary for lucrative roles in cancer hospitals and radiotherapy centers nationwide and internationally.

Swami Ram Himalayan University, renowned for its dynamic educational initiatives, has launched an MSc course in medical physics. This significant addition to its academic offerings was inaugurated by the university's president, Dr. Vijay Dhasmana, at its Jolly Grant campus.

Dr. Dhasmana highlighted the scarcity of such programs, noting that aside from SRHU, only two other institutions in North India offer similar courses. He emphasized the strategic importance of the course given the rising number of cancer patients and the consequent demand for high-quality radiotherapy facilities.

The new program is expected to equip students with the specialized skills necessary to operate advanced medical machinery, paving the way for high-paying employment opportunities both in India and globally.

