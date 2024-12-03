Left Menu

Karnataka Engineering Seat-Blocking Scam: A Web of Deception

Ten individuals, including a KEA staff member, have been arrested in Karnataka for a seat-blocking scam during undergraduate engineering admissions. The scam involved unauthorized individuals obtaining candidates' credentials to block government quota seats, benefitting private colleges and misleading eligible students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-12-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 14:58 IST
Karnataka Engineering Seat-Blocking Scam: A Web of Deception
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police have apprehended ten individuals, including a staff member of the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), in connection with an elaborate engineering seat-blocking scam. This operation, involving middlemen and college employees, allegedly deprived eligible students of their rightful opportunities.

The scam surfaced on November 13 following a complaint by KEA officials at the Malleswaram police station. Allegedly, unauthorized individuals secured login credentials from 52 engineering candidates to manipulate college option entries, effectively blocking government quota seats to favor private institutions.

Authorities have unearthed a complex scheme benefiting colleges in regions like Goa and Bengaluru, using digital means to execute their plans. Evidence indicates a deliberate destruction of crucial materials to hinder investigations. The accused remain in police custody as the probe continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

