China's 'Love Education': A New Course to Boost Birth Rates

In an effort to address its declining birth rate, China is proposing a novel solution: 'love education.' Chinese authorities are urging higher education institutions to introduce courses that promote positive perceptions of marriage, love, fertility, and family life.

With an ageing population of 1.4 billion, Beijing is concerned about the economic impacts of this demographic shift. Young people's evolving attitudes toward relationships are partly blamed for the decline. By targeting college students, the plan aims to create a supportive cultural atmosphere for marriage and childbearing.

The government is calling on universities to address a perceived gap in students' understanding of emotional relationships. Institutions are encouraged to teach practical skills such as relationship management and communication, aiming to prepare students for healthier intimate relationships.

