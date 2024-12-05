Delhi Schools Resume In-Person Classes Amid Air Quality Improvements

The Directorate of Education (DoE) in Delhi has issued a circular for the immediate resumption of physical classes across all government and private schools. This follows the Supreme Court's clearance for Stage Two restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), based on improved air quality.

According to the circular, all schools under the DoE, NDMC, MCD, and the Delhi Cantonment Board must conduct physical classes. The Supreme Court's nod for Stage Two restrictions has allowed for the easing of multiple curbs initially implemented during Stage Four, including lifting entry bans on diesel-run medium and heavy vehicles, excluding those carrying essential goods.

Previously, due to a severe air quality index, schools had shifted online. However, measures such as the prohibition of coal and firewood, used in restaurants and open eateries, remain in place. This reinforces a cautious approach despite restrictions being relaxed.

(With inputs from agencies.)