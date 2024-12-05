Left Menu

Delhi Schools Resume In-Person Classes Amid Air Quality Improvements

The Directorate of Education in Delhi has announced the resumption of physical classes for all government and private schools, following the Supreme Court's approval of Stage Two restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan due to improved air quality. Some restrictions, however, remain in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 22:11 IST
Delhi Schools Resume In-Person Classes Amid Air Quality Improvements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Education (DoE) in Delhi has issued a circular for the immediate resumption of physical classes across all government and private schools. This follows the Supreme Court's clearance for Stage Two restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), based on improved air quality.

According to the circular, all schools under the DoE, NDMC, MCD, and the Delhi Cantonment Board must conduct physical classes. The Supreme Court's nod for Stage Two restrictions has allowed for the easing of multiple curbs initially implemented during Stage Four, including lifting entry bans on diesel-run medium and heavy vehicles, excluding those carrying essential goods.

Previously, due to a severe air quality index, schools had shifted online. However, measures such as the prohibition of coal and firewood, used in restaurants and open eateries, remain in place. This reinforces a cautious approach despite restrictions being relaxed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024