Inauguration of Punjab's New Era in Girls' Education
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurated a government degree college, criticizing past governments for neglect. Emphasizing girls' education as key to empowerment, he affirmed nine teaching posts approved, with expansion plans tied to student numbers. The government's focus includes health, education, and infrastructure.
In a significant step towards educational reform, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurated a government degree college on Thursday, marking a historic milestone 77 years post-independence.
Criticizing previous administrations for neglect, Mann emphasized the crucial role of girls' education in achieving women's empowerment. He assured that the state would channel unwavering efforts to bolster educational opportunities for women.
The Chief Minister announced the sanctioning of nine teaching positions, with a promise to expand as enrollments increase. The government's strategic focus remains on enhancing health, education, power, water, and infrastructure.
