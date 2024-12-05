Left Menu

Inauguration of Punjab's New Era in Girls' Education

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurated a government degree college, criticizing past governments for neglect. Emphasizing girls' education as key to empowerment, he affirmed nine teaching posts approved, with expansion plans tied to student numbers. The government's focus includes health, education, and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balluana | Updated: 05-12-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 23:03 IST
Inauguration of Punjab's New Era in Girls' Education
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step towards educational reform, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurated a government degree college on Thursday, marking a historic milestone 77 years post-independence.

Criticizing previous administrations for neglect, Mann emphasized the crucial role of girls' education in achieving women's empowerment. He assured that the state would channel unwavering efforts to bolster educational opportunities for women.

The Chief Minister announced the sanctioning of nine teaching positions, with a promise to expand as enrollments increase. The government's strategic focus remains on enhancing health, education, power, water, and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024