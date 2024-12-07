Innovating the Future: Smart India Hackathon Tackles Cybersecurity
IIT-Jammu will host the Smart India Hackathon grand finale, where 30 teams will tackle cybersecurity challenges set by the NCIIPC. The event, organized by the Union Ministry of Education, promotes innovation among students. Three IIT-Jammu teams will also compete, enhancing their expertise in developing impactful solutions.
IIT-Jammu is set to host the grand finale of the Smart India Hackathon, a national initiative encouraging young innovators to develop solutions for pressing issues.
This year, 30 teams will face off in the final round to solve cybersecurity problems posed by the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Center, according to an IIT-Jammu representative.
Opening on December 11 with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's virtual inauguration, the event emphasizes the hackathon's role in fostering a culture of innovation and problem-solving in students across India.
