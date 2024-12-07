Punjab Allocates Crucial Funds for SC Scholarship: A Boost for 2024-25
The Punjab government has allocated Rs 92 crore from the 2024-25 budget for the post-matric scholarship for Scheduled Caste students. Minister Baljit Kaur highlighted the release of funds to clear past dues and emphasized the government's commitment to preventing disruptions in the education of SC students.
The Punjab government has made a significant financial move, releasing Rs 92 crore from its 2024-25 budget to support the post-matric scholarship scheme for Scheduled Caste students, according to Minister Baljit Kaur.
Minister Kaur also announced an allocation of Rs 245 crore for scholarships in the 2024-25 fiscal year and revealed that Rs 366 crore was previously allocated to cover dues from 2017-18 to 2019-20, benefiting 1,008 institutions so far.
Criticizing past administrations for negligence, the minister commended the AAP-led government for prioritizing SC students' education and urged the Central government to release its pending share to prevent disruptions.
