Punjab Allocates Crucial Funds for SC Scholarship: A Boost for 2024-25

The Punjab government has made a significant financial move, releasing Rs 92 crore from its 2024-25 budget to support the post-matric scholarship scheme for Scheduled Caste students, according to Minister Baljit Kaur.

Minister Kaur also announced an allocation of Rs 245 crore for scholarships in the 2024-25 fiscal year and revealed that Rs 366 crore was previously allocated to cover dues from 2017-18 to 2019-20, benefiting 1,008 institutions so far.

Criticizing past administrations for negligence, the minister commended the AAP-led government for prioritizing SC students' education and urged the Central government to release its pending share to prevent disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)