BPSC Protests: No Extension for December 13 Exam
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) confirmed the 70th preliminary examination will proceed on December 13, despite protests demanding a date extension due to server issues. The exam will recruit for Group A and B posts, with 5 lakh candidates expected. Protests in Patna continue, demanding a 'one shift, one paper' format.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has reaffirmed that the 70th preliminary examination will take place as scheduled on December 13. BPSC chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai stated that extending the exam date is not an option, despite demands from a protesting group of aspirants.
Thousands of students requested an extension, citing issues with the exam application process. However, the commission maintained its decision, confirming that the test will proceed as planned, affecting approximately five lakh candidates across 925 centres.
Political leaders like RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and Azad Samaj's Chandra Shekhar Azad have expressed support for the protesters. Despite calls for change, the BPSC has refused to alter its 'one shift, one paper' policy, leading to ongoing demonstrations in Patna.
