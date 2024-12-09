Left Menu

Germany Halts Syrian Asylum Applications Amid Political Uncertainty

Germany has paused processing Syrian asylum applications following the political shift in Syria with Bashar al-Assad's removal. This affects over 47,000 pending cases. The decision aligns with upcoming elections, where migration is a key issue. Markus Soeder supports the pause, considering future repatriation plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 09-12-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 18:34 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

The Federal Office for Migration and Refugees in Germany has announced a suspension on all asylum applications from Syrian nationals. This decision comes after Syria's political upheaval with the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad, a government spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

Currently, more than 800,000 Syrians reside in Germany, many arriving in the wake of Angela Merkel's 2015 policy that opened the country's doors to refugees. By November, Syria led asylum applications to Germany, numbering 72,420, with 47,270 remaining unresolved, according to BAMF data.

This immigration freeze arrives before February's snap elections, influenced by rising far-right and conservative party support. Migration ranks as Germany's second biggest challenge. Bavaria's conservative leader, Markus Soeder, labeled the suspension as "the right decision," advocating for increased repatriation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

