Man Arrested for Shocking Manhattan Murder of UnitedHealth Exec

Authorities have successfully apprehended Luigi Mangione, the prime suspect in the killing of UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson, bringing a widespread five-day manhunt to an end. Mangione, 26, was located in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after being recognized by a McDonald's employee who alerted the officials.

Police recovered a 'ghost gun' and silencer matching the weapon used against Thompson, alongside clothing and a mask like those worn by the shooter. The 3D-printed firearm and fake IDs, including one under the name of the gunman used to register at a hostel, were in Mangione's possession.

Authorities found a document revealing Mangione's resentment towards corporate America. Despite no specific targets being named, police stated that Thompson was likely deliberately targeted. Emotional reactions follow as Thompson's murder highlighted existing frustrations with the health insurance industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)