Left Menu

West Bengal Expands Higher Education Footprint with New Private Universities

The West Bengal Assembly has approved bills to establish two private universities in Hooghly and North 24 Parganas districts. Rabindranath Tagore University and Ramakrishna Paramhansa University will be managed by respective trusts. The Bhawanipur Global University Bill will propose the first private university in Kolkata.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-12-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 21:23 IST
West Bengal Expands Higher Education Footprint with New Private Universities
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to enhance the quality of the higher education system, the West Bengal Assembly has passed legislation to set up two new private universities. The Rabindranath Tagore University, located in Dhaniakhali, Hooghly district, will be managed by the Kalipada Saha Memorial Trust.

A second institution, Ramakrishna Paramhansa University, is slated for Agarpara in the North 24 Parganas district and will fall under the administration of the Ramkrishna Vivekananda Mission.

Furthermore, the state government is set to discuss the Bhawanipur Global University Bill on Wednesday, which seeks to establish the first private university within the jurisdiction of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024