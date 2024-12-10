West Bengal Expands Higher Education Footprint with New Private Universities
The West Bengal Assembly has approved bills to establish two private universities in Hooghly and North 24 Parganas districts. Rabindranath Tagore University and Ramakrishna Paramhansa University will be managed by respective trusts. The Bhawanipur Global University Bill will propose the first private university in Kolkata.
In a move to enhance the quality of the higher education system, the West Bengal Assembly has passed legislation to set up two new private universities. The Rabindranath Tagore University, located in Dhaniakhali, Hooghly district, will be managed by the Kalipada Saha Memorial Trust.
A second institution, Ramakrishna Paramhansa University, is slated for Agarpara in the North 24 Parganas district and will fall under the administration of the Ramkrishna Vivekananda Mission.
Furthermore, the state government is set to discuss the Bhawanipur Global University Bill on Wednesday, which seeks to establish the first private university within the jurisdiction of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.
