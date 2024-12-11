Left Menu

Fight Against Unauthorized Schools in Maharashtra Heats Up

The Maharashtra English School Trustees Association (MESTA) has sought the Bombay High Court's intervention in closing 70 unauthorized schools in Thane's Diva area. This follows the arrest of a headmistress in a related molestation case. Parents and students are reportedly being exploited by these illegal institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 11-12-2024 10:21 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 10:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra English School Trustees Association (MESTA) has turned to the Bombay High Court, urging the immediate shutdown of nearly 70 unauthorized schools in the Diva area of Thane district. This urgent appeal follows the arrest of a headmistress from Mumbra, accused of not reporting a molestation incident involving a young student.

MESTA's Thane district president, Naresh Pawar, highlighted the alarming increase in unauthorized schools, which has jumped from 40 to 70 in just one year. During a press conference, Pawar condemned the exploitation of students and parents by these institutions, which allegedly issue falsified documents such as mark sheets and school certificates.

In the current academic year, first information reports (FIRs) have been filed against 40 such schools. MESTA is urging the judiciary for swift action to curb the growing problem of unlicensed educational facilities exploiting vulnerable families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

