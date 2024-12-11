Left Menu

Tragic School Trip: Four Students Drown at Murudeshwar Beach

Four ninth-grade students from a residential school in Kolar district drowned in the sea at Murudeshwar during an educational tour. Despite lifeguard warnings, seven students ventured into the rough waters. A search operation recovered the bodies, and teachers faced charges of negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karnataka | Updated: 11-12-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 15:21 IST
In a tragic incident, four ninth-grade students from Morarji Desai Residential School in Kolar district drowned at Murudeshwar Beach during an educational trip. The event unfolded despite warnings about rough sea conditions.

A group of 46 students and six accompanying teachers visited the beach on their tour. Seven students entered the sea but got overwhelmed by the strong currents. Three students were rescued, while four were tragically lost.

Authorities have recovered the bodies and filed negligence charges against the teachers. Karnataka's Chief Minister has announced ex-gratia payments to the bereaved families and stressed the need for careful supervision on future student trips.

(With inputs from agencies.)

