Controversy Over University Appointments in West Bengal

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu criticized Governor CV Ananda Bose for unilaterally approving vice-chancellor appointments against a Supreme Court directive. Basu accused the governor of acting like a 'post box' and stressed the urgency of adhering to constitutional norms. The Bhawanipur Global University Bill passed amid these tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-12-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 18:26 IST
West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu has leveled severe accusations against Governor CV Ananda Bose, criticizing him for his approach to approving vice-chancellor appointments in state universities. Basu, while presenting the Bhawanipur Global University Bill, underscored that the governor acted contrary to a Supreme Court directive that mandates the chief minister to choose VCs from a list suggested by a search committee.

Basu remarked that the governor's arbitrary selections, done 'in ones and twos', undermine educational institutions' functionality and warned that such behavior cannot continue unchecked. He urged Bose to align with constitutional provisions, asserting that the delayed appointments affect university operations. Basu emphasized the inclusive ethos behind the Bhawanipur Global University, indicating its significance to diverse communities in Kolkata.

The legislative session saw BJP chief whip Shankar Ghosh criticize the Bill, drawing attention to alleged corruption in private education institutions. However, Basu countered by pointing to similar controversies in BJP-led states where educational reforms continue unabated. The Bhawanipur Global University Bill was ultimately passed by a voice vote, set to be the 44th university in West Bengal.

