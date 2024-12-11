Left Menu

Campus Chaos: Student Activist Clash Sparks Accusations

In a north Kerala district, a clash erupted between student groups KSU and SFI at an Industrial Training Institute, leaving at least 10 injured. Allegations flew as each side blamed the other for initiating violence, leading to the indefinite closure of the institute. Authorities promise a thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 11-12-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A fierce clash between student groups KSU and SFI left at least 10 participants injured at an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in north Kerala, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The incident prompted police to resort to lathi charges to bring the situation under control. The opposition Congress' student wing, Kerala Students Union (KSU), claimed that five of its members were injured, with their unit president suffering severe wounds and requiring hospitalization. The ruling CPI(M)'s student wing, the Students Federation of India (SFI), countered these allegations, stating that KSU members, aided by outsiders, initiated the violence, injuring five SFI members who are now being treated in various hospitals.

The altercation reportedly stemmed from escalating tensions over the erection of a KSU flagpole, which campus authorities say has been a point of contention. Following the violence, the ITI administration announced an indefinite closure to ensure safety. Meanwhile, law enforcement plans to register a case based on recorded student testimonies. Opposition leader V D Satheesan and KPCC president K Sudhakaran have condemned the violence, labeling the actions as undemocratic and demanding accountability. The conflict has ignited a national conversation on freedom of association in educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

