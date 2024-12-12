Left Menu

ISKCON to Launch International University Preserving Ancient Indian Culture

ISKCON is establishing an international university in Vrindavan aimed at preserving ancient Indian culture and teachings of the Bhagavad Geeta. As announced by Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Yogendra Upadhyay, this university aspires to become a modern-day Nalanda, fostering India's cultural heritage and educational excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 12-12-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 10:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

ISKCON is set to establish an international university dedicated to the teachings of the Bhagavad Geeta and Sanatan Dharma. Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Yogendra Upadhyay highlighted the project's significance, suggesting it could shape the future of education in India.

Minister Upadhyay, who serves as the Minister of Higher Education, made these comments at a press briefing at Gurukul, ISKCON Vrindavan. He drew parallels between the proposed university and the historic Nalanda University, known for educating thousands of students in ancient times.

The university aims to retain Indian culture by promoting Sanskrit and sanskriti (culture). Pawan Dubey, ISKCON Vrindavan's PRO, emphasized the project's focus on integrating India's ancient heritage into modern education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

