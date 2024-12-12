Left Menu

Vedanta's Shiksha Sambal: A Rs 36 Crore Boost to Rajasthan's Education

Hindustan Zinc Ltd, a Vedanta group company, announced an investment of Rs 36 crore in Rajasthan's education sector, focusing on 72 government schools through its Shiksha Sambal programme. The initiative aims to enhance education quality, aligning with sustainable growth goals and the National Educational Policy 2020.

  • Country:
  • India

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd has announced a significant investment of Rs 36 crore into Rajasthan's education sector, in collaboration with the state government. The initiative was revealed at the Education Pre-Summit, part of the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, held in Jaipur from December 9-11.

The funds will be channelled into 72 government schools as part of its flagship Shiksha Sambal programme, aimed at improving educational quality through various developmental strategies. These include teacher and vocational training, as well as infrastructure upgrades, according to a company statement.

The endeavour aligns with Hindustan Zinc's commitment to sustainable and inclusive growth in the region. CEO and Whole Time Director Arun Misra emphasized the investment's potential to uplift educational standards and contribute substantially to community development in Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

