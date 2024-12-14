Kerala Exam Paper Leak Sparks Immediate Action

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty on Saturday issued a stern warning regarding the recent leak of question papers for SSLC and class 11 Christmas examinations, promising swift action against the perpetrators.

The leak involved the spread of Class 10 English and Class 11 Mathematics papers on YouTube, prompting the Director General of Education to file a complaint with state police authorities. The Minister criticized the YouTube channels complicit in the breach, labeling them as seeking 'notorious fame.'

In response, the Education Department is stepping up security measures for exam paper preparation and distribution. Additionally, the department plans to investigate teachers involved with private tuition centers, reinforcing a ban already in place. Vigorous actions aim to uphold the credibility of the state's education assessment process.

(With inputs from agencies.)