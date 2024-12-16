Left Menu

Panic at Jaipur Coaching Institute: Students Faint, Protests Erupt

A Jaipur coaching institute was sealed after several students fainted due to suspected gas issues. The Rajasthan Human Rights Commission urged compensation and medical care. Former CM Ashok Gehlot called for institutes to move to Pratap Nagar. Protests erupted, leading to detentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-12-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 19:02 IST
Panic at Jaipur Coaching Institute: Students Faint, Protests Erupt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A coaching institute on Gopalpura bypass in Jaipur was sealed by the city's Greater Municipal Corporation following a disturbing incident where students fainted during class, raising safety concerns.

The Rajasthan Human Rights Commission has recommended compensation and medical assistance for affected students, urging action against culpable parties.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot demanded the relocation of coaching centers to a designated hub in Pratap Nagar, designed to prevent overcrowding and improve safety. Protests ensued, with several NSUI leaders detained during the demonstrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024