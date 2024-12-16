Panic at Jaipur Coaching Institute: Students Faint, Protests Erupt

A coaching institute on Gopalpura bypass in Jaipur was sealed by the city's Greater Municipal Corporation following a disturbing incident where students fainted during class, raising safety concerns.

The Rajasthan Human Rights Commission has recommended compensation and medical assistance for affected students, urging action against culpable parties.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot demanded the relocation of coaching centers to a designated hub in Pratap Nagar, designed to prevent overcrowding and improve safety. Protests ensued, with several NSUI leaders detained during the demonstrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)