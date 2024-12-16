Panic at Jaipur Coaching Institute: Students Faint, Protests Erupt
A Jaipur coaching institute was sealed after several students fainted due to suspected gas issues. The Rajasthan Human Rights Commission urged compensation and medical care. Former CM Ashok Gehlot called for institutes to move to Pratap Nagar. Protests erupted, leading to detentions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-12-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 19:02 IST
- Country:
- India
A coaching institute on Gopalpura bypass in Jaipur was sealed by the city's Greater Municipal Corporation following a disturbing incident where students fainted during class, raising safety concerns.
The Rajasthan Human Rights Commission has recommended compensation and medical assistance for affected students, urging action against culpable parties.
Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot demanded the relocation of coaching centers to a designated hub in Pratap Nagar, designed to prevent overcrowding and improve safety. Protests ensued, with several NSUI leaders detained during the demonstrations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bolan Medical College Protests Ignite Outcry Against Alleged State Oppression
Punjab CM Vows Justice for Injured Security in PTI Protests
Crisis in Georgia: Protests, Power Struggles, and Political Uncertainty
Jorge Montero Appointed as New Peruvian Energy and Mines Minister Amidst Miners' Protests
Pakistan's Security Forces Accused of Clampdown as PTI Protests Escalate