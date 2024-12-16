Delhi Schools Shift to Hybrid Mode Amid 'Very Poor' Air Quality
In response to worsening air quality in Delhi, the Directorate of Education has moved classes for students up to Class V to a hybrid mode. This decision follows the implementation of GRAP III measures to combat pollution, including restrictions on certain vehicles entering the city.
- Country:
- India
With air quality in Delhi deteriorating to 'very poor' levels, the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has mandated that schools conduct classes for students up to Class V using a hybrid model. The decision comes as part of broader efforts to comply with the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage III restrictions.
As per the latest circular, heads of government, aided, and private educational institutions are urged to facilitate online learning where possible until further notice. This move is in direct response to the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 379, a significant jump from the previous day's 'poor' reading of 294.
In addition to changes in school operations, GRAP III measures include a prohibition on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles from entering the city. The shift to hybrid learning echoes a similar initiative from late November when schools adapted to fluctuating pollution levels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- schools
- hybrid mode
- air quality
- GRAP III
- education
- DoE
- emission standards
- AQI
- online learning
ALSO READ
Empowering Traders: New Tools and Education for Responsible Derivative Trading
Himachal's Educational Transformation: Leading the Way with Modern Libraries and Ranking Systems
Barrier Breakers: The Struggle for Inclusive Education for Differently-Abled Children
No National Framework for Contractual Teachers, Says Education Ministry
Avadh Ojha Joins AAP: A New Era for Education in Politics