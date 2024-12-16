Delhi Schools Shift to Hybrid Mode Amid 'Very Poor' Air Quality

With air quality in Delhi deteriorating to 'very poor' levels, the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has mandated that schools conduct classes for students up to Class V using a hybrid model. The decision comes as part of broader efforts to comply with the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage III restrictions.

As per the latest circular, heads of government, aided, and private educational institutions are urged to facilitate online learning where possible until further notice. This move is in direct response to the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 379, a significant jump from the previous day's 'poor' reading of 294.

In addition to changes in school operations, GRAP III measures include a prohibition on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles from entering the city. The shift to hybrid learning echoes a similar initiative from late November when schools adapted to fluctuating pollution levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)