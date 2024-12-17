Left Menu

SPJIMR Achieves Elite 'Triple Crown' Accreditation Status

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's SPJIMR has attained the prestigious EQUIS accreditation, securing the 'Triple Crown' with AACSB and AMBA. This achievement places SPJIMR among the top 1% of global business schools, signifying excellence and commitment to innovative, ethical management education with societal impact.

In a significant accomplishment, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) has earned the EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS) accreditation, elevating it to the elite 'Triple Crown' status. This distinction places it among the top 1% of global business schools.

Only 224 business schools across 45 countries hold EQUIS accreditation. SPJIMR, now one of four Indian institutions to achieve the 'Triple Crown,' already boasts accreditations from the AACSB and the AMBA, underscoring its excellence in management education.

Varun Nagaraj, Dean of SPJIMR, expressed pride in the achievement, noting EQUIS's recognition of the institute's approach to fostering innovation and ethical leadership with a societal impact. This milestone enhances SPJIMR's reputation and strengthens its capacity to attract talent and forge international partnerships.

