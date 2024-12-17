NTA Refocuses: From Recruitment to Higher Education Exams

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will discontinue recruitment exams from 2025, concentrating exclusively on higher education entrance tests. This strategic shift follows recommendations for examination reform after recent exam leaks.

The Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, announced discussions with the Health Ministry regarding the transition from traditional pen-and-paper exams to Computer Based Tests (CBT), signaling a tech-driven overhaul for NTA.

Pradhan confirmed the continuation of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG on an annual basis and stated that restructuring, including the creation of new roles, aims at achieving error-free testing within the NTA by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)