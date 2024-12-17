Demand for Compensation: Family Seeks Justice After Examination Center Tragedy

The family of Ram Iqbal Singh, who tragically passed away after suffering a heart attack during a Bihar Public Service Commission examination, is demanding justice and adequate compensation. Singh's untimely demise occurred amidst allegations of a question paper leak, leading to chaos at the examination center.

The family has formally requested a government job for Singh's widow while seeking other forms of support. Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh confirmed that the application has been forwarded to the Bihar School Examination Board for the necessary interventions.

Ram Iqbal Singh's nephew, Sunny Kumar, recounted the distressing events amid the examination ruckus and criticized the lack of immediate support from authorities. The grieving family emphasizes the need for governmental assistance to ensure their survival following Singh's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)