Left Menu

Demand for Compensation: Family Seeks Justice After Examination Center Tragedy

Following the tragic death of Ram Iqbal Singh due to a heart attack during a Bihar Public Service Commission exam, his family is seeking a government job for his widow and other compensations. The incident occurred amid exam controversies and protests that delayed medical assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 17-12-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 15:27 IST
Demand for Compensation: Family Seeks Justice After Examination Center Tragedy
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The family of Ram Iqbal Singh, who tragically passed away after suffering a heart attack during a Bihar Public Service Commission examination, is demanding justice and adequate compensation. Singh's untimely demise occurred amidst allegations of a question paper leak, leading to chaos at the examination center.

The family has formally requested a government job for Singh's widow while seeking other forms of support. Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh confirmed that the application has been forwarded to the Bihar School Examination Board for the necessary interventions.

Ram Iqbal Singh's nephew, Sunny Kumar, recounted the distressing events amid the examination ruckus and criticized the lack of immediate support from authorities. The grieving family emphasizes the need for governmental assistance to ensure their survival following Singh's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024