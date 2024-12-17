Left Menu

NCERT Announces Cost Reduction and Expansion in Textbook Production

The Union Education Minister announced a reduction in NCERT textbook costs for some classes starting next year. NCERT plans to triple its textbook production from 5 crore to 15 crore annually. Updated textbooks for classes 9-12 will be available by the 2026-27 academic session. Educational infrastructure improvements are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:43 IST
NCERT Announces Cost Reduction and Expansion in Textbook Production
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, revealed imminent reductions in textbook costs for some classes, set to take effect from next year, while NCERT plans to increase production capacity significantly. Pradhan addressed the growing demand for textbooks, announcing plans to boost NCERT's annual production from five crore to fifteen crore copies.

The minister stated that updated textbooks in line with the revised curriculum would be available by the 2026-27 academic session for classes 9-12. Pradhan assured reporters that despite the increased volume, textbook prices would not rise to avoid burdening parents financially.

Simultaneously, changes in India's educational sector have been notable, with online systems streamlining CBSE processes. The number of schools affilated with CBSE has more than doubled over the past decade. This progress coincides with seven Indian institutions ranking in the QS World University rankings, showcasing enhanced educational infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024