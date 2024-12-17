NCERT Announces Cost Reduction and Expansion in Textbook Production

The Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, revealed imminent reductions in textbook costs for some classes, set to take effect from next year, while NCERT plans to increase production capacity significantly. Pradhan addressed the growing demand for textbooks, announcing plans to boost NCERT's annual production from five crore to fifteen crore copies.

The minister stated that updated textbooks in line with the revised curriculum would be available by the 2026-27 academic session for classes 9-12. Pradhan assured reporters that despite the increased volume, textbook prices would not rise to avoid burdening parents financially.

Simultaneously, changes in India's educational sector have been notable, with online systems streamlining CBSE processes. The number of schools affilated with CBSE has more than doubled over the past decade. This progress coincides with seven Indian institutions ranking in the QS World University rankings, showcasing enhanced educational infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)