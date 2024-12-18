Youth Unemployment Declines in China: Positive Trends Emerge

The youth unemployment rate in China for ages 16 to 24, excluding those currently enrolled in colleges, witnessed a marginal decline to 16.1% in November, from 17.1% recorded in October, according to official data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.

Additionally, those aged 25 to 29 saw a modest reduction in their unemployment rate. The figures indicate a slight drop to 6.7% from the previous month's 6.8% in the same demographic.

This positive trend in unemployment rates showcases ongoing progress within China's labor market, hinting at broader economic recovery post-pandemic disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)