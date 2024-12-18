Panic Strikes School: Road Roller Mistaken for Earthquake

In a shocking incident, eight schoolgirls sustained serious injuries after jumping from a first-floor classroom. The misunderstanding arose when students mistook the vibrations and noise of a road roller for an impending earthquake in Pakistan's Punjab province.

The episode unfolded on Tuesday in Jahanian, Khanewal district, triggering panic among students aged 12 to 14 at Government Girls High School. Unsupervised at the time, they feared the roof would collapse, compelling eight to leap from the window, resulting in critical injuries for three.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has intervened, urging health officials to prioritize the girls' medical care. Eyewitness Laiba Kulsoom described the chaos, recounting how the classroom turmoil led to a desperate escape.

(With inputs from agencies.)