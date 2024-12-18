Panic Strikes School: Road Roller Mistaken for Earthquake
In Pakistan's Punjab province, eight schoolgirls were injured after mistakenly jumping from a first-floor classroom, thinking a road roller's noise was an earthquake. The incident in Jahanian highlights safety concerns in schools during construction activities and the urgent need for swift crisis management.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a shocking incident, eight schoolgirls sustained serious injuries after jumping from a first-floor classroom. The misunderstanding arose when students mistook the vibrations and noise of a road roller for an impending earthquake in Pakistan's Punjab province.
The episode unfolded on Tuesday in Jahanian, Khanewal district, triggering panic among students aged 12 to 14 at Government Girls High School. Unsupervised at the time, they feared the roof would collapse, compelling eight to leap from the window, resulting in critical injuries for three.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has intervened, urging health officials to prioritize the girls' medical care. Eyewitness Laiba Kulsoom described the chaos, recounting how the classroom turmoil led to a desperate escape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab's Job Boom: A New Era for Youth Employment and Education
Sarovar Hotels Expands in Amritsar, Celebrating Punjab's Heritage
Punjabi Language Neglect Raises Alarm in Delhi
Kejriwal Applauds Punjab Police for Averting Tragedy Amidst Political Accusations
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal condemns attack on Sukhbir Badal; lauds Punjab Police for averting a big tragedy.