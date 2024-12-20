Left Menu

Delhi School Faces Sixth Bomb Threat in 11 Days

A notable school in Delhi has once again been targeted by a bomb-threat email, marking the sixth such incident in 11 days. Security officials, including police and bomb squads, conducted thorough searches to ensure the safety of students and staff. The recurring nature has raised alarming concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 08:09 IST
A prominent school in Delhi has been subjected to a bomb-threat email, leading to a rigorous security operation on the premises, according to an official statement on Friday.

The Delhi Fire Services disclosed receiving a call at 5:02 am about the threat from DPS, Dwarka in Sector 23.

In response, police, fire department, and bomb detection teams, along with the dog squad, are actively involved in the ongoing search operation. This incident marks the sixth bomb threat received by schools across Delhi in just 11 days, escalating security concerns in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

