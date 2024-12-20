Delhi School Faces Sixth Bomb Threat in 11 Days

A prominent school in Delhi has been subjected to a bomb-threat email, leading to a rigorous security operation on the premises, according to an official statement on Friday.

The Delhi Fire Services disclosed receiving a call at 5:02 am about the threat from DPS, Dwarka in Sector 23.

In response, police, fire department, and bomb detection teams, along with the dog squad, are actively involved in the ongoing search operation. This incident marks the sixth bomb threat received by schools across Delhi in just 11 days, escalating security concerns in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)