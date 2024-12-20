Left Menu

Delhi Nursery Admissions See Record Registrations for 2025-26

Delhi witnessed a notable rise in nursery school registrations for the 2025-26 session, with more schools surpassing previous year's figures. The process involved 1,741 private schools, which concluded its registration phase by December 20. Schools are now preparing for sequential admission lists starting January 2025.

  • Country:
  • India

In Delhi, the registration phase for nursery admissions for the 2025-26 academic session concluded at 1,741 private schools. The Directorate of Education announced the deadline for form submissions as December 20, marking a successful end to the process.

Principal Pratika Gupta from Sovereign School noted over 2,000 registrations, indicating a satisfactory turnout. Chairperson R N Jindal of Gitarattan Global School reported about 1,000 registrations, while Venkateshwar School in Dwarka recorded around 3,600, all indicating a significant increase over previous years.

With an emphasis on inclusivity, schools are reserving 25% of seats for Economically Weaker Sections and disadvantaged groups. The first general list of selected students will be released on January 17, 2025, with subsequent lists to follow.

