Delhi Nursery Admissions See Record Registrations for 2025-26

In Delhi, the registration phase for nursery admissions for the 2025-26 academic session concluded at 1,741 private schools. The Directorate of Education announced the deadline for form submissions as December 20, marking a successful end to the process.

Principal Pratika Gupta from Sovereign School noted over 2,000 registrations, indicating a satisfactory turnout. Chairperson R N Jindal of Gitarattan Global School reported about 1,000 registrations, while Venkateshwar School in Dwarka recorded around 3,600, all indicating a significant increase over previous years.

With an emphasis on inclusivity, schools are reserving 25% of seats for Economically Weaker Sections and disadvantaged groups. The first general list of selected students will be released on January 17, 2025, with subsequent lists to follow.

