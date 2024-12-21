Kerala School Snake Bite Sparks Inquiry

The Kerala government has initiated an investigation into a concerning incident where a young student was bitten by a snake inside her classroom at an aided school in Neyyattinkara. This alarming event took place during Christmas celebrations.

Neha, a class seven student, experienced this unfortunate incident and was promptly taken to the nearby Government Hospital for medical attention. Officials report that her condition is currently stable.

In response to the event, General Education Minister V Sivankutty announced that directives have been issued to the Director of General Education to conduct a thorough probe into the matter and deliver a detailed report swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)