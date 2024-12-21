Left Menu

Kerala School Snake Bite Sparks Inquiry

The Kerala government has launched an inquiry after a class seven student, Neha, was bitten by a venomous snake in a school near Neyyattinkara during Christmas celebrations. The student is stable after being treated at the local Government Hospital. A report is expected from educational authorities soon.

The Kerala government has initiated an investigation into a concerning incident where a young student was bitten by a snake inside her classroom at an aided school in Neyyattinkara. This alarming event took place during Christmas celebrations.

Neha, a class seven student, experienced this unfortunate incident and was promptly taken to the nearby Government Hospital for medical attention. Officials report that her condition is currently stable.

In response to the event, General Education Minister V Sivankutty announced that directives have been issued to the Director of General Education to conduct a thorough probe into the matter and deliver a detailed report swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

