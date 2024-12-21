Left Menu

Student's Online Class Plot Backfires with Bomb Threat Email

A 12-year-old student sent a bomb threat email to his school to switch to online classes. The cybercrime police identified and interrogated the boy, who admitted to misunderstanding the severity of his actions. He is cooperating with authorities as investigations continue.

A 12-year-old private school student took an ill-advised approach to initiate a shift to online classes by sending a bomb threat email, police reported on Saturday.

The Cyber Crime (South) police station registered an FIR and identified the student responsible, following a complaint from Shriram Millennium School in Gurugram on December 18.

Station House Officer Naveen Kumar disclosed the boy's intent behind the email was to prompt a switch to online classes, admitting he didn't comprehend the seriousness of his action. The student is collaborating with the investigation as officials probe further.

