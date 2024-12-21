Student's Online Class Plot Backfires with Bomb Threat Email

A 12-year-old private school student took an ill-advised approach to initiate a shift to online classes by sending a bomb threat email, police reported on Saturday.

The Cyber Crime (South) police station registered an FIR and identified the student responsible, following a complaint from Shriram Millennium School in Gurugram on December 18.

Station House Officer Naveen Kumar disclosed the boy's intent behind the email was to prompt a switch to online classes, admitting he didn't comprehend the seriousness of his action. The student is collaborating with the investigation as officials probe further.

(With inputs from agencies.)