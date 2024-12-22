Albania's Bold Move: TikTok Ban to Protect Youth

Albania has taken a decisive step by announcing a one-year ban on TikTok, slated to begin early next year. This comes in the wake of a teen's stabbing death, an event that has heightened concerns about the impact of social media on children.

Prime Minister Edi Rama stated that the measure is part of a comprehensive effort to make schools safer. During a meeting with parents' groups and educators, he emphasized that Albania would enforce a complete shutdown of TikTok for everyone in the country.

Reacting to the ban, TikTok expressed its search for 'urgent clarity' from the government, pointing out that initial reports suggested the incident occurred on a different platform. The app's role in youth safety continues to be a subject of international debate.

