Governor Challenges Jadavpur University Convocation Legitimacy

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has called the December 24 convocation at Jadavpur University illegal, emphasizing the need for strict adherence to existing rules to safeguard student futures.

The Governor, acting in his role as Chancellor, highlighted the potential legal ramifications stemming from procedural lapses and expressed grave concerns about the impact on degrees awarded to students.

Bose has summoned the university's interim vice chancellor, Bhaskar Gupta, seeking explanations for the unauthorized event, and stressed that the administrative decisions should align with legal requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)