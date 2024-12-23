Left Menu

Trailblazing Leadership at JAGSoM: Dr. Venkatesh Sunkad's Visionary Path

Jagdish Sheth School of Management welcomes Dr. Venkatesh Sunkad as the new Director, aiming to enhance technology-driven management education with his expertise in AI, IoT, and applied research. This move underscores JAGSoM's commitment to integrating cutting-edge technologies into management training for future business leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-12-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 16:54 IST
Trailblazing Leadership at JAGSoM: Dr. Venkatesh Sunkad's Visionary Path

The Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSoM) has named Dr. Venkatesh Sunkad as its new Director, effective December 15, 2024. Renowned for his contributions in AI and IoT, Dr. Sunkad's appointment is expected to further solidify JAGSoM's prowess in technology-driven business education.

Dr. Sunkad, a distinguished academic and industry leader, has over 20 years of experience, including roles at Vodafone India and Viasat USA. His track record includes developing educational programs with global multinationals and enhancing the bridge between academia and industry.

Under his leadership, JAGSoM is poised to fortify its standing on the global stage, focusing on cutting-edge technology and innovative curriculum development to prepare future leaders for the evolving global business landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024