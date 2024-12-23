Trailblazing Leadership at JAGSoM: Dr. Venkatesh Sunkad's Visionary Path

The Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSoM) has named Dr. Venkatesh Sunkad as its new Director, effective December 15, 2024. Renowned for his contributions in AI and IoT, Dr. Sunkad's appointment is expected to further solidify JAGSoM's prowess in technology-driven business education.

Dr. Sunkad, a distinguished academic and industry leader, has over 20 years of experience, including roles at Vodafone India and Viasat USA. His track record includes developing educational programs with global multinationals and enhancing the bridge between academia and industry.

Under his leadership, JAGSoM is poised to fortify its standing on the global stage, focusing on cutting-edge technology and innovative curriculum development to prepare future leaders for the evolving global business landscape.

