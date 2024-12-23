Delhi Schools Tighten Admission Checks Against Illegal Migrants

In a bid to curb the influx of illegal Bangladeshi migrants into Delhi schools, the Directorate of Education has issued a new directive mandating strict document verification procedures during student admissions.

The circular demands that schools enhance scrutiny to detect and prevent unauthorized enrollments, particularly focusing on illegal migrants from Bangladesh. School authorities are instructed to involve local police and revenue authorities if doubts arise regarding a student's documents.

Moreover, the Directorate insists on rigorous documentation checks for enrolling migrant children. Schools are also required to furnish weekly reports on such cases to district offices, which will relay the information to the central administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)