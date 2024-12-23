Delhi Schools Tighten Admission Checks Against Illegal Migrants
The Directorate of Education in Delhi issued a circular reinforcing strict document verification procedures to prevent the enrollment of illegal Bangladeshi migrants in schools. All heads of government and private schools must refer questionable cases to the police and submit weekly reports to the Directorate.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to curb the influx of illegal Bangladeshi migrants into Delhi schools, the Directorate of Education has issued a new directive mandating strict document verification procedures during student admissions.
The circular demands that schools enhance scrutiny to detect and prevent unauthorized enrollments, particularly focusing on illegal migrants from Bangladesh. School authorities are instructed to involve local police and revenue authorities if doubts arise regarding a student's documents.
Moreover, the Directorate insists on rigorous documentation checks for enrolling migrant children. Schools are also required to furnish weekly reports on such cases to district offices, which will relay the information to the central administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Demands for Intervention: Protests Against Atrocities on Bangladeshi Hindus Escalate
Tripura Hotels Ban Bangladeshi Guests Amid Rising Tensions
Alert at Assam Border: Bangladeshi National Sent Back
Cross-Border Crime Busted: Bangladeshi National Arrested in Uttar Pradesh Heist
Bangladeshi Nationals Apprehended at Assam Border