Minister's Shock Admission: Teachers Missing from MP Schools

Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh admitted publicly knowing 500 teachers who don't attend school but hire substitutes. This revelation, at an event for Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth centenary, sparked criticism from the opposition, highlighting issues within the state's education sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 26-12-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 17:01 IST
Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh has come under fire after candidly admitting to knowing about 500 teachers who consistently skip work, opting instead to hire substitutes for their duties.

Singh's remarks, made during a public event in Raisen to celebrate the birth centenary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, have gone viral. The opposition Congress seized the opportunity to criticize the state government, claiming this situation reflects deeper issues affecting the education sector in Madhya Pradesh.

In a statement on social media, MP Congress President Jitu Patwari expressed disbelief and accused the government of inaction despite being aware of the issue. Efforts to contact Minister Singh for further comments were unsuccessful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

