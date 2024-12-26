Mohan Bhagwat Highlights the Timeless Role of Teachers Despite AI Advances

In a compelling address, Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, underscored the continuing significance of teachers in shaping future generations, despite the rise of Artificial Intelligence.

Speaking at the Somalvar Education Society's 70th foundation day, Bhagwat emphasized that while technology provides vast amounts of information, it is teachers who impart the wisdom needed to apply this knowledge effectively. He reflected on Mahatma Gandhi's view that science without ethics is a sin, highlighting the ethical responsibility involved in education.

Bhagwat cautioned against the spread of false information presented as knowledge and called for rigorous scrutiny. He concluded that while technology can enhance efficiency, teachers remain irreplaceable in their role of mentoring students and facilitating genuine learning.

