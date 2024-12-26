Left Menu

Mohan Bhagwat Highlights the Timeless Role of Teachers Despite AI Advances

Mohan Bhagwat, RSS chief, emphasizes the enduring importance of teachers in the age of Artificial Intelligence. Despite technological advances, he insists that teachers play a crucial role in transforming lives by guiding the application of knowledge. Bhagwat warns against misinformation and advocates for ethical use of technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 26-12-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 19:44 IST
Mohan Bhagwat Highlights the Timeless Role of Teachers Despite AI Advances
Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling address, Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, underscored the continuing significance of teachers in shaping future generations, despite the rise of Artificial Intelligence.

Speaking at the Somalvar Education Society's 70th foundation day, Bhagwat emphasized that while technology provides vast amounts of information, it is teachers who impart the wisdom needed to apply this knowledge effectively. He reflected on Mahatma Gandhi's view that science without ethics is a sin, highlighting the ethical responsibility involved in education.

Bhagwat cautioned against the spread of false information presented as knowledge and called for rigorous scrutiny. He concluded that while technology can enhance efficiency, teachers remain irreplaceable in their role of mentoring students and facilitating genuine learning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024