Venezuelan Investigation: Officer Tied to Terrorism

Venezuelan authorities have launched an investigation into Nahuel Agustin Gallo, a non-commissioned officer of Argentina's Gendarmeria, for alleged connections to international right-wing terrorism. The announcement came from attorney general Tarek Saab on Friday.

Gallo was apprehended after reportedly trying to enter Venezuela unlawfully earlier this month. The incident has escalated tensions between Venezuela and Argentina, as Buenos Aires insists on Gallo's immediate release.

This development underscores the ongoing geopolitical friction in the region, highlighting issues of border security and international terrorism affiliations.

(With inputs from agencies.)