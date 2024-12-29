Left Menu

Shaping Tomorrow: Education's Role in Nation-Building

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasizes the importance of school education in shaping a nation's future, urging the adoption of new technologies and lifelong learning skills. Speaking at a school event, he praised educational contributions in Jammu, presenting resolutions aimed at enhancing intellectual capabilities and values in students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 29-12-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 22:08 IST
Shaping Tomorrow: Education's Role in Nation-Building
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha underlined that the future of any nation is sculpted within its educational institutions, stressing the necessity for schools to integrate new technologies in their curriculum while maintaining a focus on imparting values. He spoke at a school function in Jammu, extending congratulations to all stakeholders on their annual accomplishments.

Sinha noted the swift pace of technological growth in the current era, identifying lifelong learning as a crucial skill for future success. He also highlighted the transformative nature of primary and secondary education, emphasizing the importance of nurturing students' intellectual capacities during these formative years.

Proposing seven resolutions for educational bodies in Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha encouraged interactive digital learning, one-on-one mentoring, and experiential learning opportunities. Furthermore, he stressed the importance of ongoing teacher training and inspired students to adopt the ideals of educational luminaries Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
3

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024