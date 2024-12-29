Shaping Tomorrow: Education's Role in Nation-Building
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasizes the importance of school education in shaping a nation's future, urging the adoption of new technologies and lifelong learning skills. Speaking at a school event, he praised educational contributions in Jammu, presenting resolutions aimed at enhancing intellectual capabilities and values in students.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha underlined that the future of any nation is sculpted within its educational institutions, stressing the necessity for schools to integrate new technologies in their curriculum while maintaining a focus on imparting values. He spoke at a school function in Jammu, extending congratulations to all stakeholders on their annual accomplishments.
Sinha noted the swift pace of technological growth in the current era, identifying lifelong learning as a crucial skill for future success. He also highlighted the transformative nature of primary and secondary education, emphasizing the importance of nurturing students' intellectual capacities during these formative years.
Proposing seven resolutions for educational bodies in Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha encouraged interactive digital learning, one-on-one mentoring, and experiential learning opportunities. Furthermore, he stressed the importance of ongoing teacher training and inspired students to adopt the ideals of educational luminaries Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
