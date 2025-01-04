Political Showdown: The Battle Over Rajasthan's English-Medium Schools

Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara has leveled serious accusations against the state's education minister, alleging a plot to close English-medium Mahatma Gandhi schools, which were established by the previous Congress government. He claims this move is intended to favor private educational institutions.

The situation has prompted the BJP-led government to create a four-member ministerial committee led by Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa to assess these government-run English-medium schools. Dotasara, however, has expressed strong opposition, stating that Congress will launch protests across the state if the schools are shut down.

Dotasara has vowed that the Congress party will challenge BJP ministers on public issues during the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly budget session. He questions the timing and intent behind the cabinet committee's review of 3,737 English-medium schools and criticizes the BJP's lack of educational achievements. His remarks underscore a political standoff as Congress threatens to take the battle from legislative halls to the streets.

