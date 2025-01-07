Coaching Institute Scandal: Students Duped in Multi-Crore Fraud

Authorities have launched a criminal case against eight officials from a coaching institute accused of defrauding students preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in Thane. The fraudulent activities involve sums exceeding Rs 3 crore, collected from students since January 2024.

Assistant Police Inspector Sandeep Chavan revealed that the case emerged after a complaint by several affected students, leading to a probe into the institute, which operates branches across India. The alleged deception involved abruptly halting classes while collecting substantial fees, depositions of which were traced to various bank accounts.

Around 80 victims have been identified, however, authorities speculate the number could be significantly higher. The officials in question are charged under multiple sections of the criminal code for cheating, breach of trust, and intimidation. The investigation is ongoing, with a focus on uncovering the true extent of the scam.

