Left Menu

Coaching Institute Scandal: Students Duped in Multi-Crore Fraud

Eight officials of a coaching institute in Thane have been charged with cheating JEE aspirants out of over Rs 3 crore. The institute collected fees and abruptly closed, leaving around 80 identified victims. An investigation is ongoing into potential further victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 07-01-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 17:56 IST
Coaching Institute Scandal: Students Duped in Multi-Crore Fraud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have launched a criminal case against eight officials from a coaching institute accused of defrauding students preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in Thane. The fraudulent activities involve sums exceeding Rs 3 crore, collected from students since January 2024.

Assistant Police Inspector Sandeep Chavan revealed that the case emerged after a complaint by several affected students, leading to a probe into the institute, which operates branches across India. The alleged deception involved abruptly halting classes while collecting substantial fees, depositions of which were traced to various bank accounts.

Around 80 victims have been identified, however, authorities speculate the number could be significantly higher. The officials in question are charged under multiple sections of the criminal code for cheating, breach of trust, and intimidation. The investigation is ongoing, with a focus on uncovering the true extent of the scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025