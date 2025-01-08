Kerala CM Calls Draft UGC Regulations 2025 an Attack on State Autonomy
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the Draft UGC Regulations 2025, arguing they undermine state autonomy by giving Chancellors excessive control over Vice Chancellor appointments. Vijayan accused the regulations of forwarding the Sangh Parivar agenda and called on democratic forces to resist this perceived threat to federalism.
08-01-2025
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has strongly opposed the Draft UGC Regulations 2025, alleging they erode state autonomy in appointing Vice Chancellors by empowering Chancellors disproportionately.
Vijayan, using social media platform X, argued that the regulations promote a centralized power structure, aligning with the Sangh Parivar agenda.
He urged a unified resistance from democratic forces against what he termed a serious breach of federal principles. Criticism also came from the CPI(M) Politburo, which demanded the withdrawal of these controversial regulations.
