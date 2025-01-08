Left Menu

Kerala CM Calls Draft UGC Regulations 2025 an Attack on State Autonomy

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the Draft UGC Regulations 2025, arguing they undermine state autonomy by giving Chancellors excessive control over Vice Chancellor appointments. Vijayan accused the regulations of forwarding the Sangh Parivar agenda and called on democratic forces to resist this perceived threat to federalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-01-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 22:08 IST
Kerala CM Calls Draft UGC Regulations 2025 an Attack on State Autonomy
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has strongly opposed the Draft UGC Regulations 2025, alleging they erode state autonomy in appointing Vice Chancellors by empowering Chancellors disproportionately.

Vijayan, using social media platform X, argued that the regulations promote a centralized power structure, aligning with the Sangh Parivar agenda.

He urged a unified resistance from democratic forces against what he termed a serious breach of federal principles. Criticism also came from the CPI(M) Politburo, which demanded the withdrawal of these controversial regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025