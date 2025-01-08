Kerala CM Calls Draft UGC Regulations 2025 an Attack on State Autonomy

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has strongly opposed the Draft UGC Regulations 2025, alleging they erode state autonomy in appointing Vice Chancellors by empowering Chancellors disproportionately.

Vijayan, using social media platform X, argued that the regulations promote a centralized power structure, aligning with the Sangh Parivar agenda.

He urged a unified resistance from democratic forces against what he termed a serious breach of federal principles. Criticism also came from the CPI(M) Politburo, which demanded the withdrawal of these controversial regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)